Queen Aminata Allegedly Signs Contract with AEW

Per information from Fightful Select, Queen Aminata has officially joined AEW's ranks. Aminata, who recently faced Mariah May in last week's Dynamite episode, has been showcasing her skills in AEW and ROH for more than two years. It remains unclear if her contract with AEW is a full-time agreement or a tiered contract based on appearances.

Despite facing injuries throughout much of 2023, Aminata is poised for a significant impact in 2024. Since her comeback on December 20th, she has participated in four bouts under the AEW/ROH banner, including her televised match against May.