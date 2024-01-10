WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Queen Aminata Allegedly Signs Contract with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Queen Aminata Allegedly Signs Contract with AEW

Per information from Fightful Select, Queen Aminata has officially joined AEW's ranks. Aminata, who recently faced Mariah May in last week's Dynamite episode, has been showcasing her skills in AEW and ROH for more than two years. It remains unclear if her contract with AEW is a full-time agreement or a tiered contract based on appearances.

Despite facing injuries throughout much of 2023, Aminata is poised for a significant impact in 2024. Since her comeback on December 20th, she has participated in four bouts under the AEW/ROH banner, including her televised match against May.

Latest Backstage News for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Homecoming

EW is set to host its Dynamite Homecoming event tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In anticipation of the event, Fight [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2024 02:25PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #queen aminata

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85631/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π