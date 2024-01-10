Latest Backstage News for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Homecoming

EW is set to host its Dynamite Homecoming event tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In anticipation of the event, Fightful Select has shared a number of backstage updates, including the verification of a report that emerged earlier today. Here are the key points:

- Mercedes Moné, a highly discussed figure in AEW and considered a top free agent in the industry, is rumored to possibly join the promotion. Despite previous discussions, there's no indication that she will make an appearance tonight.

- The Young Bucks have been seen in Jacksonville, as reported by PW Insider and later confirmed by Fightful. They are confirmed to be backstage at Daily’s Place, though it's unclear if they will make an on-screen appearance. Reports suggest they might simply be present to support tonight’s show.

- Discussions have taken place about unveiling a new design for the AEW World Championship on tonight's Dynamite.

- Tony Khan's tweets from last night sparked considerable discussion, but the buzz has seemingly died down, especially within the AEW locker room, as the night progressed.