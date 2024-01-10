WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest Backstage News for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Latest Backstage News for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Homecoming

EW is set to host its Dynamite Homecoming event tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In anticipation of the event, Fightful Select has shared a number of backstage updates, including the verification of a report that emerged earlier today. Here are the key points:

- Mercedes Moné, a highly discussed figure in AEW and considered a top free agent in the industry, is rumored to possibly join the promotion. Despite previous discussions, there's no indication that she will make an appearance tonight.

- The Young Bucks have been seen in Jacksonville, as reported by PW Insider and later confirmed by Fightful. They are confirmed to be backstage at Daily’s Place, though it's unclear if they will make an on-screen appearance. Reports suggest they might simply be present to support tonight’s show.

- Discussions have taken place about unveiling a new design for the AEW World Championship on tonight's Dynamite.

- Tony Khan's tweets from last night sparked considerable discussion, but the buzz has seemingly died down, especially within the AEW locker room, as the night progressed.

Eric Bischoff and Dave Meltzer Spar in Heated Twitter Exchange Involving AEW

As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Jinder Mahal receiving a world title match on WWE RAW, noting Mahal's lack of t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2024 02:23PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #dynamite #homecoming

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85628/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π