Velveteen Dream Reportedly Contacts WWE Hall of Famer Regarding Wrestling Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Former WWE superstar Velveteen Dream, also known as Patrick Clark, recently made a public apology to Triple H and wrestling fans for his past actions. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on this during his podcast. He recounted a conversation with Clark from about three months ago, where Clark expressed a desire to return to wrestling. Booker T encouraged him to reach out, but they lost contact afterwards.

“I talked to Patrick Clark about three months ago. He reached out to me, he was trying to figure maybe a way to get back into the business. I told him to give me a call, and I don’t know, something happened, I don’t know what happened, I hadn’t talked to him. But I was wondering that myself. I wonder if this kid could get back in the business. I knew Patrick Clark before he was on Tough Enough. I knew him…as a kid. Then when he got on Tough Enough, I was like, man, this kid has got so much talent. Then when he got to NXT and created that Velveteen Dream character and gimmick, I was like, man, this is money. This is gold. This thing could go a long time for years. It was a throwback like Macho Man Savage, something like that. It was kind of like a throwback gimmick that he made work. But I don’t know, man. I wonder if there’s a way back in the business for him. But I tell you, it’s gonna be hard. He’s gonna have to put it in a whole lot of work because one thing I said when I came home from prison, I said, I didn’t expect people to trust me. I said I gotta earn people’s trust. People are gonna look at me like I’m a criminal, and that’s the way they should look at me. It’s gonna be up to me to prove myself. So if I could tell Patrick Clark anything, don’t quit. Get out there and just earn it.”

“Something like that, you gotta earn it. A spot is not something that, ‘Well, everybody should get.’ I really feel like, in certain situations, especially in a situation like he’s in right now, he’s gonna have to earn his way back, and it’s gonna take a lot of hard work. It’s gonna take getting someone to trust you. I’m not even talking about all the way back to the wrestling business. I’m just talking about in general. Brother was definitely going through some troubled times, so finding his way back, it would really be a remarkable thing.”


