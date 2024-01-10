Jonathan Coachman Responds to Tony Khan's Remarks on Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Match

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on Jinder Mahal receiving a world title match on WWE RAW, noting Mahal's lack of televised wins over the past year. In response, former WWE personality and announcer Jonathan Coachman took to Twitter to share his perspective.

Coachman expressed, “We also used to get amused at fans who counted wins like wrestlers ‘earned’ them. Hell if Vince wanted I could have been world champion. But the storyline didn’t support it. It’s about the story clearly not wins in a predetermined space. Thought a boss would understand that. 🤷🏾‍♂️” He further engaged with fans, elaborating on the role of the audience in wrestling.

“Vince always taught us the audience dictates the matches and who wins. We always had babyfaces win the main event at house shows. Once I became a heel I would ring announce. Allows different endings and sometimes heels would win and the babyfaces would beat me up and everyone goes home happy. The audience determines everything in the wrestling business. Wins and losses are in material.” Coachman also discussed the impact of surprise elements in wrestling. “Think like this. Last week Triple H advertised former WWE champion at Raw1. Jinder came out people booed. Then the Rock. The pop was huge. Bigger than if it was just the Rock. We did same type of segment with me, Eugene, and Rock in San Diego. So before people lose it over a match with Jinder let your creative minds wonder of what could come OUT OF IT. That’s why there is a writing team. When it hits it’s gold.”

We also used to get amused at fans who counted wins like wrestlers “earned” them. Hell if Vince wanted I could have been world champion. But the storyline didn’t support it. It’s about the story clearly not wins in a predetermined space. Thought a boss would understand that. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/lj9jEM4I9M — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) January 9, 2024

Perfect tweet. Vince always taught us the audience dictates the matches and who wins. We always had babyfaces win the main event at house shows. Once I became a heel I would ring announce. Allows different endings and sometimes heels would win and the babyfaces would beat me up… https://t.co/PYBn3ZVLUX — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) January 9, 2024