Update on MJF's Status for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Event

PWInsider Elite has indicated that former World Champion MJF will not be present at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming event. Currently on a vacation in Costa Rica, MJF is recuperating from injuries, a situation that places him far from the event's location in Jacksonville, FL.

Since his TV absence following the Worlds End event, where he lost his title to Samoa Joe and experienced a betrayal by Adam Cole, speculation about MJF's contract status has been rife, though no official confirmation has been made. Notably, MJF's profile has been removed from the AEW website's roster page.