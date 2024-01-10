WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on MJF's Status for Tonight's AEW Dynamite Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

PWInsider Elite has indicated that former World Champion MJF will not be present at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming event. Currently on a vacation in Costa Rica, MJF is recuperating from injuries, a situation that places him far from the event's location in Jacksonville, FL.

Since his TV absence following the Worlds End event, where he lost his title to Samoa Joe and experienced a betrayal by Adam Cole, speculation about MJF's contract status has been rife, though no official confirmation has been made. Notably, MJF's profile has been removed from the AEW website's roster page.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2024 02:08PM


Tags: #aew #mjf #dynamie

https://wrestlr.me/85623/  

