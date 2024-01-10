Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place might feature the much-anticipated return of The Young Bucks following their hiatus. According to Pwinsider, the duo has been seen in Jacksonville, Florida, where Dynamite is set to take place. While their presence doesn't guarantee an appearance on the broadcast, it's hinted that their comeback to AEW programming could be imminent.

The Young Bucks have been off-air since their defeat by Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles last November. As for the lineup of tonight’s Dynamite, fans can look forward to a range of exciting matches:

- Samoa Joe is scheduled to make an appearance.

- A Texas Tornado match featuring Sting & Darby Allin against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.

- A team clash with Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony taking on Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance.

- A women's tag team match with Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay facing Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho.

- Ricky Starks goes head-to-head with Sammy Guevara.

- Claudio Castagnoli battles it out with Hangman Page.