WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bryan Danielson of AEW Set for NJPW Return in Highly-Anticipated Technical Wrestling Showcase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

Bryan Danielson of AEW Set for NJPW Return in Highly-Anticipated Technical Wrestling Showcase

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced a highly anticipated match for their New Beginning event in Osaka on February 11th, 2024. This event will feature a first-time-in-Japan technical wrestling dream match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

“A technical wrestling dream match taking place in Japan for the first time ever will pit Bryan Danielson against Zack Sabre Jr. After ZSJ seemed to take Danielson’s mantle as the best technical wrestler in the world, a long overdue singles reunion between the two took place last September at AEW’s Wrestle Dream card. Yet although the American Dragon was successful that night, he picked up victory with a knockout blow in the form of the Busaiku Knee.

Sabre has maintained that Danielson is unable to tap him out, and has insisted he will be the one to do so in Osaka. Just who can finally lay sole claim to the world’s best technician?”


Tags: #aew #bryan danielson #njpw #new beginning

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85614/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π