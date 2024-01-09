AEW Collision on January 6, 2024 Returns Strong in Ratings Following One-Week Hiatus

The viewership numbers for Saturday's AEW Collision have been released. The event attracted 402,000 viewers, with a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This marks a decrease from the show two weeks prior, which had a total viewership of 489,000 and a 0.16 rating in the same demographic. It's important to note that there was no episode last week due to the Worlds End PPV event.

The show featured several high-profile matches, including Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston taking on Trent Beretta, and a tag team match with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) facing off against the House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews). The viewership data was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.