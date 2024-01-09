WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Collision on January 6, 2024 Returns Strong in Ratings Following One-Week Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

AEW Collision on January 6, 2024 Returns Strong in Ratings Following One-Week Hiatus

The viewership numbers for Saturday's AEW Collision have been released. The event attracted 402,000 viewers, with a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This marks a decrease from the show two weeks prior, which had a total viewership of 489,000 and a 0.16 rating in the same demographic. It's important to note that there was no episode last week due to the Worlds End PPV event.

The show featured several high-profile matches, including Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston taking on Trent Beretta, and a tag team match with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) facing off against the House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews). The viewership data was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

Update On Big Name Heading To AEW

The wrestling community is abuzz with anticipation regarding the future of former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Ba [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 09, 2024 07:51AM


Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85610/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π