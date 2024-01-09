WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update On Big Name Heading To AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

Update On Big Name Heading To AEW

The wrestling community is abuzz with anticipation regarding the future of former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks. According to Dave Meltzer's Daily Update on F4WOnline.com, there are strong indications that Mone may soon join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, it's important to note that until an official contract is signed, her destination remains uncertain.

AEW has a history of finalizing deals with wrestlers shortly before their debut.

Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stated, "We do know that the expectation is she will be in AEW fairly soon, but until a contract signing is confirmed, anything can happen."

AEW Rampage January 5, 2024 Episode Hits Peak Ratings, Best Since October

AEW Rampage's viewership numbers for its latest episode have been released. The show attracted 406,000 viewers and achieved a 0.14 rating in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2024 04:49PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85604/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π