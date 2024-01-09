Update On Big Name Heading To AEW

The wrestling community is abuzz with anticipation regarding the future of former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks. According to Dave Meltzer's Daily Update on F4WOnline.com, there are strong indications that Mone may soon join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, it's important to note that until an official contract is signed, her destination remains uncertain.

AEW has a history of finalizing deals with wrestlers shortly before their debut.

Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stated, "We do know that the expectation is she will be in AEW fairly soon, but until a contract signing is confirmed, anything can happen."