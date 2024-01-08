WWE SmackDown January 5, 2024 Episode See Major Ratings Boost with New Year’s Resolution

The latest ratings for WWE Friday Night SmackDown are in, showing a significant increase in viewership. The program attracted an average of 2.465 million viewers on FOX, a notable rise from the previous week's 1.355 million, as reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.
In the crucial 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.67 rating, marking a substantial improvement over last week's 0.28.
The previous week featured a best-of compilation, whereas the recent episode was a New Year’s Resolution special, boasting a high-profile lineup including appearances by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. This episode achieved the highest ratings for the show since The Rock's appearance on September 15th.
