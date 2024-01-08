WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown January 5, 2024 Episode See Major Ratings Boost with New Year’s Resolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

The latest ratings for WWE Friday Night SmackDown are in, showing a significant increase in viewership. The program attracted an average of 2.465 million viewers on FOX, a notable rise from the previous week's 1.355 million, as reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.67 rating, marking a substantial improvement over last week's 0.28.

The previous week featured a best-of compilation, whereas the recent episode was a New Year’s Resolution special, boasting a high-profile lineup including appearances by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. This episode achieved the highest ratings for the show since The Rock's appearance on September 15th.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

