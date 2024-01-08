AEW Rampage January 5, 2024 Episode Hits Peak Ratings, Best Since October

AEW Rampage's viewership numbers for its latest episode have been released. The show attracted 406,000 viewers and achieved a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT, airing at 10 pm ET on Friday. This marks the highest ratings for Rampage since October 13th.

Comparatively, last week's episode in the same timeslot garnered 326,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. The viewership data was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

The episode featured a variety of matches, including Mark Briscoe & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) teaming up against Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, a tag team match with Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida facing off against Anna Jay, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta competing against Komander, among others.