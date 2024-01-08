WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Rampage January 5, 2024 Episode Hits Peak Ratings, Best Since October

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

AEW Rampage January 5, 2024 Episode Hits Peak Ratings, Best Since October

AEW Rampage's viewership numbers for its latest episode have been released. The show attracted 406,000 viewers and achieved a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT, airing at 10 pm ET on Friday. This marks the highest ratings for Rampage since October 13th.

Comparatively, last week's episode in the same timeslot garnered 326,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. The viewership data was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

The episode featured a variety of matches, including Mark Briscoe & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) teaming up against Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, a tag team match with Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida facing off against Anna Jay, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta competing against Komander, among others.

AEW Swerve Strickland Cast in New Horror Film

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming horror/slasher movie "Stiletto," directed by Samuel Gonza [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2024 04:47PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85601/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π