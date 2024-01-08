WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Swerve Strickland Cast in New Horror Film

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

AEW Swerve Strickland Cast in New Horror Film

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming horror/slasher movie "Stiletto," directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr. The film's ensemble includes notable names like Colleen Camp, Charlotte McKinney, and Gigi Gustin, who is also serving as an executive producer.

"Stiletto" revolves around a chilling narrative set a year after the brutal murder of a local exotic dancer. The story follows the victim's sister, Lyric, portrayed by Gigi Gustin, in her relentless pursuit of the serial killer. This murderer is characterized by his pattern of targeting and killing favorite dancers on the anniversary of the initial crime.

Source: deadline.com
Tags: #aew #swerve strickland #stiletto

