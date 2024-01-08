WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Executive Ascends to Role of Vice President for Global Programming and Partnerships

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

Per PWInsider's, Shane Emerson, previously an executive at AEW, has been elevated to the role of Vice President of Global Programming and Partnerships.

Emerson's significant contributions have been instrumental in expanding AEW's international presence, notably influencing the company's successful ventures in London last summer.

Emerson, a part of the AEW team since 2021, has a history of expertise in the field, having served as the Director of Global Content Strategy and Partnership at Anthem Sports & Entertainment before joining AEW. His new position is now reflected on his LinkedIn profile.

