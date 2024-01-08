WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ABC Receives New TNA World Tag Team Championships from Scott D'Amore

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

ABC Receives New TNA World Tag Team Championships from Scott D'Amore

Scott D’Amore recently unveiled the fresh design of the TNA World Tag Team Championship, which was received with great enthusiasm, especially by the current champions, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey), just before TNA Hard To Kill.

The team of ABC, who are in their second stint as champions, have been holding the titles for 79 days. They are set to defend their championship in a challenging four-way match against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven), and Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake).


