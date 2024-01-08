ABC Receives New TNA World Tag Team Championships from Scott D'Amore

Scott D’Amore recently unveiled the fresh design of the TNA World Tag Team Championship, which was received with great enthusiasm, especially by the current champions, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey), just before TNA Hard To Kill.

The team of ABC, who are in their second stint as champions, have been holding the titles for 79 days. They are set to defend their championship in a challenging four-way match against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven), and Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake).