"Unclean and Unnecessary": Road Dogg's Take on Blood in Today's Wrestling Scene

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

During the latest episode of "Oh…You Didn’t Know," Road Dogg shared his thoughts on various subjects.

He expressed his disapproval of blood in modern wrestling, stating, "I say don’t go back to doing it. We’ve evolved beyond that… Man, it’s so unclean; it can’t be any more unclean than just blood. There’s enough accidents that happen where I just don’t feel like it’s needed… If I’m a father of daughters, and we’re watching wrestling, and that comes on, we’re turning the channel. And if I’m a father of boys, I’m maybe turning it, too."

Road Dogg also criticized AEW for their excessive use of blood, commenting, "There’s a reason the other place [AEW] ain’t doing no numbers. They show this kinda stuff, and they do that kinda stuff, and it can’t be ‘popular’ for the mass population… If you wanna do big business, you want mass consumption, so you sacrifice a few things. And I feel like that’s one of the things you sacrifice."

Jan 08, 2024


Tags: #wwe #aew #road dogg #brian james

