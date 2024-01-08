Jimmy Jacobs Elaborates on His AEW Role

Jimmy Jacobs recently engaged in a candid conversation with Developmentally Speaking, discussing his current position at AEW and reflecting on his tenure as a creative writer for IMPACT Wrestling. Key points from the interview are highlighted below.

Reflecting on his tenure at IMPACT Wrestling, Jacobs shared:

"It was time. My time at IMPACT, I had done what I was going to do there. It kind of hurt, it hurt me to…I knew my time there was over before I was going to AEW. I knew, intuitively, this is done. I’ve done what I can do, it’s been five and a half years, I felt creatively burnt out, and they need new creative blood in the company to get it propelled. The dynamic with the guys on the creative team, it had become what it was going to become. ‘This is the show we’re going to do, this is it. It can be better, I just don’t have the answers.’ That’s what it felt like. I don’t have the answers to get IMPACT where it can go. I had done what I can do with the company. At the very same time, Bryan Danielson called me. This is how reality works, this is how the universe works. I’m done here, the door is going to open here. Okay, let’s walk through."

Discussing his current administrative-focused role in AEW, he stated:

"Mostly what I do is I format the show and organize information and communicate information. It’s been…it was never supposed to be a creative role. I was burnt out at IMPACT. I was burnt out writing wrestling television every week and I really didn’t want to do it anymore. My job at AEW really doesn’t involve me writing wrestling television. It’s far more admin."