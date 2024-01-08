Greg Valentine Blasts Ultimate Warrior

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, as reported by Wrestling Inc, wrestling veteran Greg Valentine shared his candid experiences of working with the Ultimate Warrior during a WWF tour. Valentine did not mince words, describing the experience as "God awful" and the "worst week in the business." He expressed his frustration with the Ultimate Warrior's wrestling skills, or lack thereof, particularly during their matches in small towns across Florida and Georgia.

Valentine, who was teamed up with the Ultimate Warrior and Hercules, faced opponents like Jake the Snake Roberts during this tour. Despite drawing good crowds, Valentine was unequivocal in his criticism of the Ultimate Warrior's abilities in the ring. He compared him unfavorably to other wrestling figures, stating, "He didn’t know Jack s*** about wrestling. He was f***ing horrible… He was worse than [Hulk] Hogan."