Matt Striker Addresses Backlash Following His Remarks on Matt Riddle Situation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

During the MLW Kings event on Saturday night, commentator Matt Striker sparked controversy with his remarks about WWE's release of Matt Riddle. Striker stated, "the court of public opinion does not convict," in reference to Riddle's situation. This comment led to a backlash, prompting Striker to address the issue on Twitter/X.

Initially, Striker defended his statement, explaining his role in wrestling: “I play a heel (bad guy) character in wrestling. It’s my job to raise the fan’s ire and their job to have their ire raised. Tonight, we ALL did our jobs. It’s a symbiotic relationship. With that said, please remember, that it’s a character. my job is to get you to react.”

However, by Sunday morning, Striker's stance had shifted. Reflecting on the feedback, he admitted his mistake in a follow-up message: “I’ve given this a lot of thought. Could not sleep. My critics are right. I was wrong. Tone deaf. Trying to use the guise of art or character portrayal is self preservation. Thank you to those that shone light on this. It is now on me to stand in that light. I will be better.”


