AEW Star Trent Beretta Suffers Broken Nose

Trent Beretta experienced another intense and brutal match in All Elite Wrestling this past Saturday.
He endured yet another grueling encounter, adding to his history of fierce matches.
During his AEW Continental Crown Championship match against "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston at the first AEW Collision of 2024, Trent, a member of Best Friends and Roppongi Vice, seemingly sustained a severe broken nose following a harsh blow.
The incident occurred in the second match of AEW Collision on Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. In a dramatic scene, Trent's mother, former AEW personality Sue, was present in the front row to witness her son's injury.
Eddie Kingston changes up the pace.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/JUtq8H5seb
Eddie Kingston continues outsmart Beretta in this match.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/IbZER72LKk
Trent Beretta is still in this fight!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/rHqkSum8Pn
