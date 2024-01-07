WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Trent Beretta Suffers Broken Nose

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Trent Beretta experienced another intense and brutal match in All Elite Wrestling this past Saturday.

He endured yet another grueling encounter, adding to his history of fierce matches.

During his AEW Continental Crown Championship match against "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston at the first AEW Collision of 2024, Trent, a member of Best Friends and Roppongi Vice, seemingly sustained a severe broken nose following a harsh blow.

The incident occurred in the second match of AEW Collision on Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. In a dramatic scene, Trent's mother, former AEW personality Sue, was present in the front row to witness her son's injury.


