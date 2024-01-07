WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Stipulation Set for Sting & Darby Allin vs. Don Callis Family at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Stipulation Set for Sting & Darby Allin vs. Don Callis Family at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

During the latest episode of AEW Collision at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, the team of Sting and Darby Allin, accompanied by Ric Flair, emerged victorious over The Work Horsemen in a dynamic tag-team match.

Subsequently, in a backstage segment reminiscent of classic wrestling interviews, Sting, Darby Allin, and Ric Flair hyped up their upcoming confrontation against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, scheduled for next Wednesday night.

Adding to the excitement, AEW President Tony Khan, as announced by the show's commentators, has agreed to Sting and Darby Allin's request to transform the match into a Texas Tornado tag-team bout.

Latest Update on AEW Star Kota Ibushi's Condition Post-Hospitalization in Japan

In the latest update, AEW star Kota Ibushi was hospitalized following his match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2024 event. Post-even [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2024 10:53AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #sting #darby allin #don callis family

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85582/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π