Stipulation Set for Sting & Darby Allin vs. Don Callis Family at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

During the latest episode of AEW Collision at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, the team of Sting and Darby Allin, accompanied by Ric Flair, emerged victorious over The Work Horsemen in a dynamic tag-team match.

Subsequently, in a backstage segment reminiscent of classic wrestling interviews, Sting, Darby Allin, and Ric Flair hyped up their upcoming confrontation against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, scheduled for next Wednesday night.

Adding to the excitement, AEW President Tony Khan, as announced by the show's commentators, has agreed to Sting and Darby Allin's request to transform the match into a Texas Tornado tag-team bout.