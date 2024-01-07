WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Latest Update on AEW Star Kota Ibushi's Condition Post-Hospitalization in Japan

In the latest update, AEW star Kota Ibushi was hospitalized following his match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2024 event. Post-event, NOAH released a statement about his condition:

“Kota Ibushi, who sustained an injury at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Ariake Arena event on January 2nd, has been diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury as a result of a more thorough examination than his initial diagnosis.”

Ibushi also shared an update on Twitter/X, translated via Google, expressing his current situation:

“sorry for the late contact. I’m sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon. I’m really, really sorry.

I came here with the goal of being able to do it for 20 years, and I think it’s about time for me to be active. There are still a lot of things left on my contract, but I want to complete them! I try not to talk too darkly or think about the future, but I have to take care of my mother and other things, so I’ll talk about it when the time comes! Don’t miss one game at a time.”


