Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, January 6, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our ive coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/6/2024)

We hear the sounds of Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright For Fightin'" theme and then we head inside the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first AEW Collision show of the New Year of 2024.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

As the camera pans the jam-packed venue, Tony Schiavone and company welcome us to the show on commentary. We then hear the iconic sounds of the theme music of Ric Flair. Out comes "The Nature Boy" to a ton of "WOOOs!" from the enthusiastic crowd in his wrestling home turf of Charlotte, N.C.

Sting's theme then hits and out comes "The Icon" to Schiavone's usual call of, "It's STING!!!!!" He heads to the ring accompanied by Darby Allin for our tag-team opener. As soon as Sting and Allin make their way to the ringside area, The Workhorsemen attack Sting with a chair, which he no-sells.

Sting and Allin start beating down JD Drake and Anthony Henry before the match begins. Allin is beat down and brought in the ring where the bell sounds with The Workhorsemen starting off in an early offensive lead. Fans chant "Darby! Darby!" to try and rally him back in the action. Drake tags in and hits a flying head butt off the top-rope.

Allin spends another minute or so playing from behind until finally Sting tags in. After getting the hot tag, Sting immediately turns the table and finishes this one off with a pin fall victory in a quick and basic opener to kick off the first Collision of 2024. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair celebrates with Sting and Darby Allin in the ring afterwards.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Continental Crown Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Trent Beretta

After a quick video package airs to promote next week's "Dynamite: Homecoming" return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL., we return inside the Bojangles Coliseum for our second match of the evening. Trent Beretta makes his way to the ring for the title shot he earned this past Wednesday night.

He settles in the ring and then the entrance tune for Eddie Kingston hits and out comes "The Mad King" for the first defense of his AEW Continental Crown Championship. The crowd gives him a big pop coming out and after he settles in the ring, the bell sounds to get us started.

The two trade shots back-and-forth for what feels like forever to get us started. After some early back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Trent eat a big shot from Kingston that badly busts his nose open.

It seems pretty apparent that Trent has suffered a broken nose. His mom Sue is shown in the crowd as he is bleeding like crazy. In the end, Kingston hits a Northern Lights Bomb for the pin fall victory to retain. We see a Kris Statlander and Willow backstage interview about Stokely Hathaway and their friendship and then we head to another break.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

HOOK Is Coming For Samoa Joe's AEW World Title

When we return from the break, we see HOOK sitting in a city somewhere, presumably the Red Hook section of Brooklyn in New York. The FTW Champion says he's got his sights on more gold in AEW and mentions that he's coming for Samoa Joe and his AEW World Championship.

ROH World Tag-Team Championship (Proving Ground)

The Undisputed Kingdom (C) vs. Komander & Bryan Keith

Now it's time for another title tilt, as the ROH ring announcer begins the introductions for our next ROH World Tag-Team Championship contest here on AEW Collision. The team of Komander and Bryan Keith make their way down to the ring and settle inside.

The theme for the reigning and defending champions hits and out comes The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett accompanied by Roderick Strong. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Bennett and Komander.

Taven and Bennett utilize frequent tags after Keith tags in, and they keep him isolated on their end of the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Taven hit a big spot off the top-rope for a close near fall attempt.

Komander tags in and hits a couple of wild spots, including a huge spot off of the shoulders of another wrestler near the top-rope. Ultimately, however, The Undisputed Kingdom duo shift things back into their favor and finish this one off with a pin fall victory to retain.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: The Undisputed Kingdom

The Acclaimed & Bullet Club Gold To Join Forces?

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold. The two groups bicker for a bit and then Anthony Bowens tries to talk reasonably, telling everyone that the way to the top in AEW is through factions.

He suggests they all join forces. Austin Gunn is the only one from Bullet Club Gold who seems to think the idea makes sense. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Adam Copeland vs. Griff Garrison

When we return, Adam Copeland's theme hits and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" for his scheduled appearance. He gets in the ring and gets on the mic. He mentions beating Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at AEW Worlds End 2023 but still not having the title.

He brings up Christian Cage saying that Copeland has to go to the back of the line and work his way back up if he wants another title shot. He says Cage must've forgot that since he won the title he's entitled to an immediate rematch.

Copeland says he's willing to work his way back up to the title and says he'll start tonight. He says he's in his gear and he's ready for an open challenge. He calls out anyone from the back to step up. Out comes Maria Kanellis with Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

Garrison accepts the challenge and tells Copeland to look at him since he's the one stepping up. Copeland says Garrison reminds him of himself. Garrison slaps Copeland. Copeland says strangely that makes him like him even more, but now he's got to beat his ass.

A ref slides in the ring, the bell sounds and Copeland blasts Garrison with a big boot to the jaw to get things started. Maria provides a disraction moments later and Karter trips Copeland from ringside, which allows Garrison to shift the offensive momentum into his favor.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Copeland go for a Spear only to run into a big knockout shot from Garrison. He fights his way back into the lead and finishes off the youngster with a submission. After the match, Karter attacks Copeland only to get Speared for his efforts.

Winner: Adam Copeland

Ric Flair, Sting & Darby Allin Ready For The Don Callis Family

We head to the interview zone backstage where we see a fired up "Nature Boy" Ric Flair alongside "The Icon" Sting and Darby Allin.

Flair sings the praises of Sting and Allin and hypes their showdown against The Don Callis Family at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming in Jacksonville next week. Sting cuts his Retro Promo to wrap things up.

Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan

Back inside the Bojangles Coliseum, the theme song for Skye Blue hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Kiera Hogan's theme hits next and out she comes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action to get things started and then Hogan settles into the early offensive lead. Blue yanks the hair of Hogan to take back control of the action.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as Blue poses for the camera over the ring ropes and then goes back to work on Hogan. When we return, we see Blue finish off Hogan with a submission for the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrew Everett

Now we return inside the arena where the theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits. The Blackpool Combat Club member heads to the ring as an "earlier today" split-screen interview airs. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down.

The giant in his own mind, Andrew Everett, makes his way out next as Claudio's opponent. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started. Castagnoli dominates him from the word "go."

He hits a big swing and ultimately blasts him coming off the top-rope for the win. After the match, Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page is announced for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Tag-Team Title Street Fight Set For Next Week

We head backstage for an interview with the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Starks begins by talking about his history with Ricky Starks and how they're finally going to step into the ring for a singles match against each other.

He says it's fitting that it's in Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL., where he made his AEW TV debut against Cody Rhodes. Big Bill talks next, making the tag-title showdown against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara official for next Saturday at Battle of the Belts in a Street Fight.

FTR vs. The House Of Black

It's main event time!

After the Ricky Starks and Big Bill interview segment, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we shoot straight inside the Bojangles Coliseum where the lights in the Charlotte, N.C. venue go out. When they come back on, The House of Black's theme hits.

Out comes Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews for our main event tag-team tilt here on the first Collision of the year. They settle in the ring after their goosebump-provoking ring entrance and the lights fully return in the coliseum.

FTR's old-school Midnight Express-sounding theme hits next and out comes the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a big pop. The commentators talk about these two being North Carolina natives and mention this being a big homecoming for the popular, highly-regarded tag-team duo.

We see the daughter of Dax Harwood, who he has referenced in some memorable promos in the past, sitting in the crowd for this one. Their entrance wraps up, the theme music dies down and the bell sounds to get us started.

Immediately we hear a loud "FTR! FTR!" chant from the packed house in Charlotte. Kicking things off for their respective teams in this one will be Harwood and Matthews. All it takes is a glance to Dax's daughter from Matthews to enrage Harwood and start this one off with a bang.

Following a couple minutes of back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with Malakai Black in control of the action. When we return, Tony Schiavone talks about pro wrestling legend Magnum T.A. being backstage at the show tonight as Black continues to work over Wheeler.

A couple of minutes later, we head into another picture-in-picture commercial time out. When we return this time, we see Harwood start to help shift the offensive momentum back into FTR's favor for the first time since the beginning of the match.

FTR hit a double-team top-rope spot and then Wheeler hits a big dive onto Matthews and Black on the floor. The two end up putting him through the commentary table to take back over. Malakai grabs a steel chair and heads into the ring where Dax is down and out.

He stops and mean mugs the wife and daughter of Dax in the crowd. While distracted with this, Harwood fires up and goes nuts on him from behind, only for Matthews to attack him from behind. Wheeler re-joins him in the ring, however, and the two hit their Shatter Machine double-team spot for a super close pin attempt that gets broken up.

For the second time in the bout a loud "This is Awesome!" chant breaks out from the Charlotte crowd. FTR hit a double-team spiked pile driver on the hard part of the ring apron to Malakai for a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Out comes House of Black member Brody King with a cast on, but he is smashed with a chair from behind by Daniel Garcia.

The action resumes in the ring where Matthews fails twice to put away Harwood. Harwood fights back out of nowhere and finishes Matthews off for the pin fall victory for a win in a very entertaining main event. Daniel Garcia joins FTR in the ring to celebrate after the match. The House of Black ends up attacking them from behind.

The House of Black beat down Wheeler and hit a stomp onto a chair. They hold Harwood for Malakai with a chair in front of his face and he hits a vicious roundhouse spin kick to knock him out in front of his wife and kid. They take out Daniel Garcia as well.

We hear the bell ringing and we see TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart with the hammer ringing the bell for a ten bell salute. The crowd boos as The House of Black stand tall to end the first Collision of 2024. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: FTR