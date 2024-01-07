WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Praises Ric Flair as a Business Mogul

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

In the latest interview on Going Ringside with News4Jax, Tony Khan discussed Ric Flair's involvement in AEW, following his debut on the October 25, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, where he emerged as a surprise addition to Sting's segment.

Flair has since been a significant part of Sting's final run leading up to his retirement match at AEW Revolution.

Khan expressed enthusiasm about Flair's presence in AEW, particularly in relation to Sting's concluding matches. "It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and to have him be a part of Sting's final matches. Additionally, it’s been a fantastic opportunity for sponsorship in AEW. Ric Flair isn't just a wrestling legend; he's also a business mogul and entrepreneur. His Woooo Energy brand has been an excellent sponsor. Having Ric Flair involved, especially alongside Sting for these last matches, is truly remarkable," he stated.


