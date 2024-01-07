Booker T Advocates for Alex Hammerstone's WWE NXT Debut

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his interest in seeing Alex Hammerstone join WWE NXT. Currently a prominent figure in MLW, Hammerstone is scheduled for a one-on-one match against Josh Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill next week.

Booker T commented, “Hammerstone, let’s get to him. That dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I’m serious. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he, you know, covers all those bases. He checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I think he’s [in] MLW, right? I would love to see that guy get a shot.”