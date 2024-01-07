WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Advocates for Alex Hammerstone's WWE NXT Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his interest in seeing Alex Hammerstone join WWE NXT. Currently a prominent figure in MLW, Hammerstone is scheduled for a one-on-one match against Josh Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill next week.

Booker T commented, “Hammerstone, let’s get to him. That dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I’m serious. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he, you know, covers all those bases. He checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I think he’s [in] MLW, right? I would love to see that guy get a shot.”


Tags: #wwe #booker t #alex hammerstone

