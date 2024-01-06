WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Submits Trademark Applications for 'Get the Feeling'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

PWInsider has disclosed that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently submitted applications to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the trademarks “Get the Feeling” and “AEW: Get the Feeling.” The applications included the following description:

- Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Clothing jackets; T-shirts; Tank tops

- Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Fan clubs; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Ticket reservation and booking services for recreational and leisure events, namely, wrestling events; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.

Tags: #aew #get the feeling

