AEW Submits Trademark Applications for 'Get the Feeling'

PWInsider has disclosed that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently submitted applications to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the trademarks “Get the Feeling” and “AEW: Get the Feeling.” The applications included the following description:

- Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Clothing jackets; T-shirts; Tank tops

- Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Fan clubs; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Ticket reservation and booking services for recreational and leisure events, namely, wrestling events; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.