WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest Behind-the-Scenes News on PAC's Anticipated AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Latest Behind-the-Scenes News on PAC's Anticipated AEW Return

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PAC, the former AEW All-Atlantic and Trios Champion, is anticipated to make a comeback in the near future. PAC has been sidelined since July due to an injury. Additionally, Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC's Death Triangle teammate, hinted at PAC's impending return during a Highspots Virtual Signing, as reported by POST Wrestling. However, the exact timeline for PAC's return remains uncertain.

PAC faced a series of injuries last year, causing him to miss a significant portion of the season. He was initially recovering from a nasal injury for several months, only to return to the ring in July, but was quickly out of action again due to another injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of 2023. His last match was on the July 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he triumphed over Gravity in a singles competition.

December's Leading AEW Merchandise Sellers Unveiled

In December, AEW dominated in merchandise sales among wrestling promotions. Swerve Strickland ranked as the second-highest earner in this ca [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 02:15PM


Tags: #aew #pac

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85562/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π