Latest Behind-the-Scenes News on PAC's Anticipated AEW Return

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PAC, the former AEW All-Atlantic and Trios Champion, is anticipated to make a comeback in the near future. PAC has been sidelined since July due to an injury. Additionally, Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC's Death Triangle teammate, hinted at PAC's impending return during a Highspots Virtual Signing, as reported by POST Wrestling. However, the exact timeline for PAC's return remains uncertain.

PAC faced a series of injuries last year, causing him to miss a significant portion of the season. He was initially recovering from a nasal injury for several months, only to return to the ring in July, but was quickly out of action again due to another injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of 2023. His last match was on the July 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he triumphed over Gravity in a singles competition.