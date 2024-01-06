WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

December's Leading AEW Merchandise Sellers Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

December's Leading AEW Merchandise Sellers Unveiled

In December, AEW dominated in merchandise sales among wrestling promotions. Swerve Strickland ranked as the second-highest earner in this category. These findings are attributed to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, detailed as follows:

AEW (Total top 10 daily items: 180) [reverse rank score: 11,876]

Swerve Strickland (23 items) [2,796 points]

MJF & Adam Cole (27 items) [2,389 points]

Adam Copeland (10 items) [2,129 points]

The Acclaimed (9 items) [1,404 points]

MJF (7 items) [1,209 points]

Jon Moxley (14 items) [1,203 points]

Hangman Adam Page (11 items) [1,057 points]

Will Ospreay (5 items) [975 points] Prince Nana (4 items) [928 points]

AEW Rampage Results (1/5/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 5, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Bo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:23AM


Tags: #aew #swerve strickland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85558/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π