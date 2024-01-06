December's Leading AEW Merchandise Sellers Unveiled

In December, AEW dominated in merchandise sales among wrestling promotions. Swerve Strickland ranked as the second-highest earner in this category. These findings are attributed to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, detailed as follows:
AEW (Total top 10 daily items: 180) [reverse rank score: 11,876]
Swerve Strickland (23 items) [2,796 points]
MJF & Adam Cole (27 items) [2,389 points]
Adam Copeland (10 items) [2,129 points]
The Acclaimed (9 items) [1,404 points]
MJF (7 items) [1,209 points]
Jon Moxley (14 items) [1,203 points]
Hangman Adam Page (11 items) [1,057 points]
Will Ospreay (5 items) [975 points] Prince Nana (4 items) [928 points]
⚡ AEW Rampage Results (1/5/2024)
Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 5, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Bo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2024 08:23AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com