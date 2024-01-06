WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tyler Bate and Butch Unite to Defeat Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2024

Heading into the inaugural SmackDown of 2024, Butch's mystery tag-team partner was a hot topic of speculation.

The answer was revealed as “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate, a familiar face from WWE NXT, who marked his first appearance on the blue brand in a tag-team match. He teamed up with Butch to face off against Pretty Deadly.

The duo of Bate and Butch, known for their intense rivalry and significant contributions to the U.K. strong style in wrestling, triumphed over Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. They secured their victory with a spectacular Tag-Team Tyler Driver, a highlight of the evening's action.

