Tyler Bate and Butch Unite to Defeat Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown

Heading into the inaugural SmackDown of 2024, Butch's mystery tag-team partner was a hot topic of speculation.

The answer was revealed as “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate, a familiar face from WWE NXT, who marked his first appearance on the blue brand in a tag-team match. He teamed up with Butch to face off against Pretty Deadly.

The duo of Bate and Butch, known for their intense rivalry and significant contributions to the U.K. strong style in wrestling, triumphed over Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. They secured their victory with a spectacular Tag-Team Tyler Driver, a highlight of the evening's action.