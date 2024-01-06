Kevin Owens to Face Logan Paul in U.S. Championship Clash at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

In a thrilling start to WWE's 2024, Kevin Owens emerged victorious over Santos Escobar in the opening match of the “New Year’s Revolution” special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This win in the finals of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament has paved the way for Owens to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Witness the intense moments from the match where Owens secured his victory over Escobar and subsequently confronted a boastful Paul, leading to a knockout post-match.