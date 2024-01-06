Kevin Owens to Face Logan Paul in U.S. Championship Clash at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

In a thrilling start to WWE's 2024, Kevin Owens emerged victorious over Santos Escobar in the opening match of the “New Year’s Revolution” special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This win in the finals of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament has paved the way for Owens to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024.
Witness the intense moments from the match where Owens secured his victory over Escobar and subsequently confronted a boastful Paul, leading to a knockout post-match.
KO WINS! HE WILL FACE LOGAN PAUL AND THE ROYAL RUMBLE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/coi4mwMcHM— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 6, 2024
⚡ WWE Smackdown: New Years's Revolution Results (1/5/2024)
Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year's Revolution results from Friday, January 5, 2024. The following report was [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 05, 2024 11:32PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com