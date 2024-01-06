Tonight's AEW Collision Features Adam Copeland Segment and Additional Exciting Lineup

Tonight's AEW Collision episode will showcase the aftermath of the Worlds End pay-per-view event from last Saturday. The episode aims to build on the recent success of All Elite Wrestling and capitalize on the absence of WWE competition in the coming weeks.

The episode is set to feature a segment with Adam Copeland, who emerged victorious over Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at Worlds End, only to be blindsided by Killswitch. This interference allowed Cage to reclaim the title, following Killswitch's earlier victory in a battle royal that earned him a shot at the TNT Championship.

The lineup for tonight's AEW Collision, broadcasting from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, includes:

- Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Trent Beretta

- Tag Team Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)

- Tag Team Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

- A special segment where Adam Copeland will address Christian Cage