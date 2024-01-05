WWE Reportedly Extends Contract Offer to Highly-Valued Free Agent

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that NWA wrestler Kamille (Kailey Latimer) has seen her contract expire recently, sparking expectations of her joining WWE. Meltzer suggests that Kamille is likely to begin her WWE journey with the NXT brand, should she sign with the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has corroborated this, citing WWE sources confirming an offer made to Kamille for a WWE NXT deal.

Meltzer further commented on Kamille's potential in WWE, stating, “She’s tall and has a great look but is still pretty green in the ring at least by WWE main roster women standards. Nobody has confirmed that a deal has been made but it is expected.”

Additionally, Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com shared insights on the situation, revealing that a well-placed WWE source described the company as being 'super high' on Kamille. According to Hausman, Kamille is prominently on WWE's radar, especially in the wake of the UFC and WWE merger, with the company actively looking to sign new talent.