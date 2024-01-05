WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Discusses Tensions with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2024

In a recent WWE 2024 preview special broadcast on Peacock, CM Punk openly discussed his complex relationship with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, shedding light on their professional dynamics and personal sentiments.

Punk began by acknowledging the influence he believes he has had on wrestlers like Rollins. "I viewed Seth as somebody who was following my footsteps. I think there are a lot of people who are in WWE now who, for better or for worse, looked up to a guy like me. I always like to thank the legends that helped pave the way for the roads that I travel now. Guys like Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, Tracy Smothers, Chris Candido. There are a litany of guys that I always feel, I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunities that I got if it weren’t for them. I guess I’m in a position where, it feels maybe strange, me vocalizing it, but Seth is a guy, at least I definitely thought it ten years ago. He’s a dude that I don’t think would have gotten the opportunities that he’s gotten if it wasn’t for me. That might hurt some people’s feelings, but facts are facts, they don’t care about your feelings," Punk stated.

Punk then addressed the nature of his and Rollins' current relationship. “What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that’s how I approach it. Maybe he’s jealous, maybe he’s envious, it’s not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring.”

