Mercedes Mone Hints at Exciting Plans for 2024 in Recent Tease

Many anticipated Mercedes Mone's appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, but she was notably absent. This leaves her followers curious about her next steps, previously known as Sasha Banks. It appears she's gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Amidst rising speculation, Mercedes Mone turned to Instagram, posting a story hinting at promising developments for the year.

Recent weeks have seen growing speculation about Mercedes Mone's career path. Initial rumors hinted at potential plans for her in AEW undergoing changes, sparking discussions about a potential comeback to WWE.

Yet, current information from WWE insiders suggests that negotiations between Mercedes and the organization have not been successful. This development has led many in the wrestling industry to expect her transition to AEW. Contrary to expectations, she did not make an appearance on this week's Dynamite, as Tony Khan chose to introduce Deonna Purrazzo instead.



