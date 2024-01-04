WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tama Tonga Announces January as Final Month with NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga clinched his fourth NEVER Openweight Championship title by overcoming Shingo Takagi. Issa from Pro Wrestling Illustrated covered the post-event press conference, where Tonga announced that January would mark his final month with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tonga expressed his desire to pursue opportunities closer to his family, emphasizing his longing to be with them more frequently. Despite his departure, he conveyed his deep affection for Japan, NJPW, and its roster.


