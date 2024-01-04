WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Watch Training Video of Jade Cargill as She Prepares for WWE In-Ring Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Jade Cargill is gearing up for her highly anticipated WWE in-ring debut, having transitioned from AEW to WWE, with fans eagerly awaiting her first match. The ex-AEW talent is currently honing her skills at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Both WWE and Cargill are in agreement about taking their time to ensure she's fully ready for her WWE in-ring debut, explaining why she hasn't competed yet.

Cargill has already made appearances on various WWE shows including Raw, NXT, SmackDown, and Fastlane, engaging in segments with notable personalities such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

In recent training footage shared by Natalya, Cargill was seen practicing in The Dungeon 2.0 in Florida, alongside Odyssey Jones and even AEW's Ricky Starks. They were under the guidance of Natalya and TJ Wilson, perfecting their in-ring abilities.

