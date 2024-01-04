Jim Ross Discusses Health Challenges and AEW Status

WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his health and his current situation with AEW, following his return on the December 20 episode of AEW Dynamite in Oklahoma City.

Ross shared updates on his health, stating, “It’s pretty good. I got an MRI yesterday. They had to make sure that nothing was wrong with the bone in my tibia, where that radiation issue is located. Haven’t got the results to that back yet. I had it done yesterday. So sooner or later, we’ll get the results of that. Don’t feel like there’s anything to be worried about. My doctor just wants to be more cautious than not. The wound is healing, but as long as this blood sugar issue is prominent, it’s gonna be hard to heal. I wish we could have known that a year ago. But in any event, it is what it is, and I’ll just make it work. That’s always been my mantra, to overcome adversity. So it’s all good. The wound is still there, still hurts. But I’ve kind of gotten adjusted to it, in a way. It sounds morbid as hell, but it’s what it is. You gotta keep fighting. So I’m gonna keep fighting, and then get past this thing."

He also reflected on his recent AEW appearance, saying, “I had a great time in Oklahoma. Tony Khan let me sit in on a match [with the] announcers. It was kinda cool. Fans were seemingly happy to see me, which made me feel great. So it’s all good. It’s just a matter of continuing to battle, stay positive, and get to the finish line. That’s where we are now. We’re en route to the finish line. We’re not there yet, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been. Therefore, I don’t know exactly when I’m coming back on the air. Sooner than later, hopefully.”