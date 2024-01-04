WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Date and Venue for Money In The Bank 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Triple H announced today that WWE is set to make a grand return to Canada this summer, featuring Premium Live Events (PLEs).

The lineup kicks off with an exciting episode of SmackDown scheduled for July 5th. This will be immediately followed by the highly anticipated Money in the Bank event on July 6th. The thrilling weekend will reach its climax with NXT's Heatwave on Sunday, July 7th.

All these events are slated to take place at the Scotiabank Arena, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.


Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb

