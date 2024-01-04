WWE Reveals Date and Venue for Money In The Bank 2024

Triple H announced today that WWE is set to make a grand return to Canada this summer, featuring Premium Live Events (PLEs).
The lineup kicks off with an exciting episode of SmackDown scheduled for July 5th. This will be immediately followed by the highly anticipated Money in the Bank event on July 6th. The thrilling weekend will reach its climax with NXT's Heatwave on Sunday, July 7th.
All these events are slated to take place at the Scotiabank Arena, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena.— Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024
7/5 #SmackDown
7/6 #MITB
7/7 #NXTHeatwave
Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb
