Tetsuya Naito Triumphs at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Capturing IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

In a thrilling main event at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tetsuya Naito emerged victorious over SANADA to claim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The match reached its climax when Naito countered SANADA's Deadfall with his own, followed by a brainbuster and sealing the victory with his signature move, Destino.

Post-match, EVIL and Dick Togo launched an attack on Naito, attempting to spoil his celebration. However, their plans were thwarted as SANADA intervened, dispatching both EVIL and Togo.

Following the skirmish, Naito, with SANADA's support, completed the Los Ingobernables de Japon roll call to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd. This victory marks Naito's inaugural reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, adding to his legacy as a three-time former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. SANADA's impressive 271-day reign, including four successful defenses, came to an end with this match.


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom #tetsuya naito

