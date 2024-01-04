WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Kazuchika Okada Triumphs Over Bryan Danielson in a Gripping NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Co-Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Kazuchika Okada Triumphs Over Bryan Danielson in a Gripping NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Co-Main Event

In a thrilling co-main event at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Kazuchika Okada emerged victorious over Bryan Danielson. The climax of the match was marked by Okada delivering a decisive second Rainmaker.

Throughout the bout, Danielson was relentless in his strategy, focusing on Okada's arm – a clear act of retribution for the injury Okada inflicted on him at Forbidden Door. Despite Danielson's persistent targeting, Okada resisted submission. Battling through the pain, Okada managed to execute counterattacks, even while visibly struggling with his injured arm.

The match concluded with a show of sportsmanship, as Danielson and Okada shared a moment of mutual respect. Danielson notably lifted Okada's uninjured arm in acknowledgment of his victory.

Danielson had earlier emerged victorious over Okada during the NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door event, securing a submission win despite contending with a fractured forearm during the match.


Tags: #njpw #kazuchika okada #bryan danielson #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85525/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π