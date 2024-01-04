WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fujita Hayato and Takashi Iizuka Make Unexpected Returns in NJPW Rambo at Wrestle Kingdom 18

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

The NJPW Rambo at Wrestle Kingdom 18 concluded with YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Great-O-Khan, and Toru Yano as the last four competitors standing. These wrestlers are now set to clash at NJPW New Year Dash on January 5, vying for the prestigious NJPW KOPW Championship title for 2024. The event was marked by unexpected appearances, notably from Fujita Hayato, who hadn't competed in NJPW since 2011, and Takashi Iizuka, coming out of retirement since 2019. Taichi, who concluded 2023 as the reigning King of Pro Wrestling Champion, was among the final seven in the Rambo.

An intriguing moment unfolded when Iizuka and Taichi, initially seeming to form an alliance, turned on each other. Iizuka's aggressive tactics led to both being eliminated by the other five competitors. Despite their elimination, their conflict spilled over post-match, with the two continuing their brawl outside the ring.


