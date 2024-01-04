SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week's Dynamite episode, AEW recorded matches for the upcoming Rampage show, and the outcomes have been revealed. The full results for this Friday's Rampage, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:

- Mark Briscoe & The Hardys triumphed over Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

- Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale emerged victorious against Notorious Mimi & Kenedi Copeland

- Hikaru Shida secured a win over Anna Jay

- In the ROH Pure Championship Match, Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander