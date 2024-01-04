WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week's Dynamite episode, AEW recorded matches for the upcoming Rampage show, and the outcomes have been revealed. The full results for this Friday's Rampage, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:

- Mark Briscoe & The Hardys triumphed over Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

- Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale emerged victorious against Notorious Mimi & Kenedi Copeland

- Hikaru Shida secured a win over Anna Jay

- In the ROH Pure Championship Match, Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander

