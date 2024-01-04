Sting & Darby Allin to Battle The Don Callis Family at 2024's Inaugural AEW Collision

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a significant match was announced. The Don Callis Family threw down the gauntlet to Sting and Darby Allin for an upcoming showdown. Initially slated for the second AEW Dynamite of the year at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, there's been a change in plans.

As the main event featuring Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia reached its climax, commentator Tony Schiavone revealed a major update. Sting and Darby Allin have agreed to the challenge, but the venue has shifted. The much-anticipated match is now scheduled for Saturday’s Collision in North Carolina, not the following Wednesday as initially planned.

Fans are encouraged to tune in every Saturday night for live coverage of AEW Collision results, where this high-stakes match is sure to be a highlight.