Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2024

Deonna Purrazzo Signs with AEW, Debuts as 'The Virtuosa' in New Jersey

"The Virtuosa" Joins the Ranks of “#AllElite.”

In a thrilling revelation during her first appearance on AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo announced her arrival in the All Elite Wrestling world. This announcement was made even more special as it occurred in her home state of New Jersey, at the Prudential Center on Wednesday night. Following her debut segment, AEW officially confirmed Purrazzo's signing.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to share the news, showcasing the familiar “___ is All Elite!” graphic and expressing his enthusiasm over the signing of the former IMPACT Knockouts and ROH Women’s Champion.

Khan excitedly tweeted, “It’s official: Deonna Purrazzo is ALL ELITE. A fantastic moment for the hometown hero, The Virtuosa, on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network!”

Below, you can view the video of her debut and Khan's remarks regarding her signing.


