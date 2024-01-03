Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/3/2024)

The show kicks off with a live shot backstage after AEW Worlds End 2023 of Samoa Joe with the AEW World Championship boasting about his predictions coming true. He says he's not a man who makes predictions, he makes promises. He says MJF used everything in his power to steal from him his rightful championship at AEW Grand Slam.

He says after that, he turned everyone that loves him against him and then showed up in his hometown and took everything he had from him. He says MJF might be a scumbag, but he's heartless. He vows to always take what is his. He says he'll take everything from anyone who tries to take this from him.

Adam Cole And The Undisputed Kingdom Explain Their Actions

We then see footage of Adam Cole being revealed as The Devil and Wardlow and The Kingdom being unveiled as his henchmen at AEW Worlds End 2023.

We then shoot inside the Prudential Center where Adam Cole's theme hits but then stops and then the word UNDISPUTED flashes on the screen and new theme music hits as Cole and the aforementioned henchmen come down in all black, with Cole even bringing out The Devil mask again.

Cole begins by asking why the fans don't have any sympathy for him. He says MJF is the biggest piece of trash and has been for years making enemies of everyone in the locker room. He calls MJF a narcissist and says the only person he cares about is himself. He says he's had his claws hooked into AEW for far too long and he thinks it's about time for a change.

The fans chant "He's our scumbag!" to drown out Cole as he continues talking about how everyone will eventually thank him for what he did. He says the fact is, MJF is gone and he's never coming back. He says all he did was beat MJF to the punch in turning on the other. He says had he not done it, MJF would've the second he felt he didn't need him anymore.

Cole says he didn't need MJF, MJF needed Adam Cole. He says no one would be cheering MJF if it weren't for him. He says "Better Than You Bay-Bay" is the reason fans began chanting for him. He talks about saving his AEW Championship reign.

He talks about this all started as something about the title but it became more about tearing him apart from top to bottom. The fans chant "Shut the f*ck up!" He reveals the group name is The Undisputed Kingdom. He mentions Wardlow going after the AEW World Championship and how The Kingdom have the ROH Tag-Team Championships.

He then congratulates Samoa Joe and says it was a pleasure working with him. He says it was no problem to take out Hangman Page for him. He then says he hopes Joe isn't champion when Wardlow is ready to take the AEW Championship because "it would really suck to hurt a friend." He ends by saying, "The Devil is here to stay .. BAY-BAY!"

Bullet Club Gold & The Acclaimed Confront The Undisputed Kingdom

Before they can leave, the Bullet Club Gold theme hits and out comes "Switchblade" Jay White. He tells everyone to give it up for his friend, Adam Cole. He says he liked what he did to MJF but then says he has an issue with what his little friends did to him when he was all alone. He says he's not alone now.

We then see The Gunns come out with him and all three hit the ring and start brawling with The Undisputed Kingdom. Wardlow ends up helping beat them down due to the numbers advantage being on the side of The Undisputed Kingdom. The Acclaimed theme then hits and out runs the AEW Trios Champions to help fully run off The Undisputed Kingdom.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Dante Martin

We see a video package and new comments from Daniel Garcia ahead of his showdown tonight against Swerve Strickland, and then we head back inside the Prudential Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

Out comes Cassidy for his scheduled AEW International Championship defense in the opening contest of the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for Dante Martin hits next and out comes the Top Flight member. He settles in the ring and the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this title contest.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some typical back-and-forth offense early on, and then Cassidy stops and does the dramatic hands up and back down in the jean pockets routine. The fans break out in a dueling "Let's go Dante!" and "Freshly Squeezed!" chant. Cassidy takes Martin to the mat and controls him with grappling.

After Cassidy controls the offense for a couple of minutes in the ring, Martin takes over on the floor at ringside. As he does, Excalibur leads us into a mid-match commercial time out as our opening championship contest continues. When we return, we see these two step it up a couple notches and finish this match up in very entertaining fashion, with Cassidy winning via Orange Punch to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Private Party Returns

After the match, we see Darius Martin and Action Andretti come out to check on Dante, as Danhausen and Rocky Romero come out to celebrate with Cassidy.

Cassidy and Dante shake hands and then some different music cuts off Cassidy's theme. Out comes Private Party, with Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy both back now. They put the tag team division on notice and make their intentions to after the titles clear.

"Timeless" Toni Storm Isn't Watching Mariah May Tonight

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Luther the Butler. She mentions her title defense at AEW Worlds End 2023 and brings up.

Then, she brings up Mariah May's debut tonight and how she wants Storm to watch it. Storm talks about thinking she was in New York but realized she's in New Jersey. She belongs on Broadway so she's leaving. Luther carries her away and we head into another commercial break.

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette is backstage with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Strickland talks about his match tonight with Daniel Garcia and his goal of capturing the AEW World Championship in 2024. He warns Samoa Joe that he is coming for him.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Mariah May hits and out comes the highly-touted newcomer to the scene in the AEW women's division. She settles in the ring where her opponent, Queen Aminata, is already waiting for her. The bell sounds and off we go.

May jumps into an early offensive lead while the commentary trio of Exalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz singing her praises, with Excalibur in particular detailing her decorated past and big year in 2023 in the STARDOM Wrestling promotion.

As she continues to dominate the action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Aminata fire up on offense, only for May to take back over and ultimately finish her off with her May-Day finisher for an impressive debut victory.

Winner: Mariah May

Deonna Purrazzo Makes AEW Debut, Confronts Mariah May

After the match, Renee Paquette comes into the ring for a brief interview with Mariah May, who talks about it being a dream come true to win in her AEW debut and how she hopes "Timeless" Toni Storm was watching. She says her only regret is that they had to do it in New Jersey.

With that said, the theme for Deonna Purrazzo hits and out comes "The Virtuosa" to make her debut All Elite Wrestling appearance. The former IMPACT Knockouts and ROH Women's Champion emerges to a huge pop from the Newark crowd. She gets in the ring and says she is #AllElite.

Purrazzo defends her home state of New Jersey and then makes her intentions of beating "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship clear. She and May get into it, May slaps her and she knocks her down and kicks her out of the ring to end the segment. We head to another break.

Christian Cage's 2024 State Of The Union

When we return inside the Prudential Center, the theme for Christian Cage hits and out comes the TNT Champion accompanied by Nick Wayne, Nick's mom and Killswitch (Luchasaurus). They settle in the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing.

First up, Nick Wayne's mom talks and gives a big dramatic introduction to Christian Cage. Cage then goes on a lengthy rant about his TNT Championship victory at AEW Worlds End 2023, which he takes full credit for and completely ignores Killswitch being the one who actually did it for him.

He puts over Nick and his mom but again blatantly ignores Killswitch. The fans chant "Luchasaurus!" He then talks about how he has beaten Adam Copeland twice in two in-ring meetings in AEW. As he continues talking the fans again chant "Luchasaurus!" Cage yells at them to shut up and informs them his name is Killswitch.

Harley Cameron Joins The Outcasts

Renee Paquette is backstage with Saraya, Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. Soho thanks Cameron for her help in her last match last week. Cameron goes on and on about how she'll prove her loyalty and do anything for The Outcasts. She means anything. Saraya tells her "stop it, you're making it obvious!" Paquette asks what's going on and they walk off.

Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Back inside the Prudential Center, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for The Don Callis Family and out comes Callis accompanying Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita heads into the ring for our next match of the evening while Callis takes a seat on special guest commentary for this match.

Tony Schiavone jokes about pissing someone off after having to be in the ring with Christian Cage and then return to the commentary desk only to have to sit next to Callis and talk to him now. They joke about Schiavone having bad karma as the theme for Darby Allin hits and out he comes. The music wraps up and the bell sounds.

We see the two hit the mat for a scramble early on and when Allin pops up in fancy fashion, it looks like he injured or tweaked his leg or ankle in some form or fashion. The commentators point it out on the broadcast. Takeshita starts to take over control of the offense in the match on that note.

On the floor, we see Allin sprint right into a flying knee from Takeshita that lands dead on the money. We see some replays of this vicious shot and then Takeshita continues to pummel a barely moving Allin at ringside on the floor. Takeshita picks Allin off his feet and carries him up the entrance ramp.

He then hits a German suplex, rolls through and hits more and more until they're all the way down the ramp. Once he finishes, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return from the break, we see Takeshita nearly counted out. He hits the ring just in time to walk into a Code Red from Allin.

Callis hops up from his seat on the commentary desk after Takeshita takes back over. He does the throat-slit gesture and sends a message to Takeshita to finish Allin off. He hits a running boot in the corner that Schiavone says knocked one of Allin's teeth out. Takeshita hits a big avalanche suplex spot off the top-rope and then finishes Allin off for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Trent Beretta vs. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

We head to another break after the match. When we return, Renee Paquette is with The Don Callis Family backstage. Callis challenges Darby Allin to bring Sting to Daily's Place next week and says he'll bring Powerhouse Hobbs. We head back inside the arena where AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston makes his way out.

"The Mad King" heads over and joins the gang on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening, which is an eliminator bout to determine his first title defense for this Saturday's AEW Collision show.

Now the entrances for the four men in this match begin, with Trent Beretta coming out, followed by Brian Cage. Already in the ring is Bryan Keith, who is introduced third. Finally, the entrance tune for the fourth and final competitor in this bout hits and out comes AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

We see some big high spots, including one that smashes into the commentary desk and freaks Kingston out, before we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, after some hard-hitting action, we get to the finish which sees Trent Beretta pick up the win. With the win, he challenges Kingston on Collision this Saturday.

Winner and ADVANCING To AEW Continental Championship match: Trent Beretta

Hangman Page Is Ready To Beat Someones Ass

After the match, we see Renee Paquette backstage. She attempts to speak to Matt Menard about being ready for special guest commentary in our first Dynamite main event of 2024, but up walks a worked up Hangman Page.

He calls out Samoa Joe for playing a role in his attack and says he's coming for him, and if it's not him, it's gonna be Adam Cole or anyone else who gets in his way. Someone is getting beat down, though. He walks off as we head into another commercial break.

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

It's main event time!

When we return from the commercial break, the theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass dance for a big pop, as he leads The Mogul Embassy leader to the ring for our first AEW Dynamite main event of the New Year of 2024.

Strickland settles into the ring to a big pop from the Newark crowd and then his catchy-ass theme song dies down. The entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes the supreme sports entertainer and best dancer in AEW himself, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia has a big wind up to his goofy dance now as he makes his way down to the ring with Matt Menard on special guest commentary singing his praises. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of our first Dynamite of the year.

Early on we see Swerve doing well and easily controlling the action. Garcia ends up fighting his way back into competitive form and after taking out Swerve for a minute, he and Prince Nana end up in a prolonged goofy-ass dance-off at ringside. The crowd loved every minute of it, and it was entertaining.

As they continue their dance-off, Swerve attacks Garcia from behind. Garcia fights back but as the two are on the ring apron, Prince Nana gets involved. This allows Swerve to jump back into the offensive lead, as he connects with a Death Valley Driver on the apron as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

Once the final commercial break of the evening wraps up, we return inside the Prudential Center live to see Swerve still controlling the action and taking it to Garcia. The action spills out to the floor again where Swerve gets in Menard's face at the commentary desk. Garcia ends up hitting him from behind.

The two clear off the commentary desk and head to the top of the table together. Garcia goes for a spot but they both end up slipping and falling off the side of the table together for a loud "You f*cked up!" chant. The two crawl back into the ring and the action continues.

We work our way to the finish, which sees all hell break loose and interference from Prince Nana and Menard leading to Swerve picking up the win over Garcia. The brawl continued after the match until Hangman Page ran out.

He and Swerve had a stare down and then began a wild brawl, which several security guards tried and failed a few times to break up. That's how the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2024 went off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Swerve Strickland