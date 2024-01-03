AEW Star Shares Thoughts on Ric Flair's Controversial Depiction in 'The Iron Claw' Movie

In his podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the film "The Iron Claw," which portrays the Von Erich wrestling family. The movie features Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, a portrayal that has drawn criticism from fans and industry insiders. Matt Hardy expressed his perspective on this depiction:

“It’s funny because most people were pretty close, they either resembled or they had it down really good as far as the character they were playing specifically. The Von Erichs, I thought they really picked good actors and they all turned in great performances.

The more I watched [the Flair clip] back, it was very much not like Ric. I feel like it could have been closer but at the end of the day, I feel like someone that is a casual fan that doesn’t give a shit about pro wrestling, it doesn’t make a difference to those people. I think the people who got their pantys in a wad are just people that are die hard wrestling fans, like, ‘C’mon, I can do better than that.’ It’s one of those things, it would have been nice if it sounded and looked more like Ric Flair in some ways, and had the provato that Ric Flair has, the charisma that Ric Flair has, and says Woo the way he says Woo. Because this guy didn’t necessarily do that, but he was the representation of the character and it was a little fun character.”