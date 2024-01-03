WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Unveils New Championship Title at WrestleKingdom 18 Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

During the recent press conference for WrestleKingdom 18, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) introduced the IWGP Global Championship belt. This new title, which will be contested by David Finlay, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley, evolves from its previous incarnations as the IWGP United States Championship and briefly, the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

In addition to this exciting announcement, WrestleKingdom 18 is set to feature a major title defense by SANADA for the IWGP World Title. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson, adding to the event's high-stakes atmosphere.


