Samoa Joe Scheduled for Special Segment on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will showcase the aftermath of the 2023 year-end pay-per-view, Worlds End, as the promotion aims to kick off the new year with momentum.

In a stunning main event, Samoa Joe triumphed over MJF to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The event also saw a shocking revelation as Adam Cole was unmasked as 'The Devil', leading a faction that includes Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

AEW has announced that Samoa Joe will address the audience tonight. Meanwhile, MJF is reportedly taking a hiatus from AEW, potentially due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery.

The lineup for tonight's Dynamite, broadcasting from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, includes:

- International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Dante Martin

- Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

- Christian Cage's 2x TNT Championship 2024 State of the Union

- Singles Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Additionally, fans can anticipate a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe and an explanation from Adam Cole regarding his attack on MJF.