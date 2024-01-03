WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Samoa Joe Scheduled for Special Segment on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2024

Samoa Joe Scheduled for Special Segment on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will showcase the aftermath of the 2023 year-end pay-per-view, Worlds End, as the promotion aims to kick off the new year with momentum.

In a stunning main event, Samoa Joe triumphed over MJF to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The event also saw a shocking revelation as Adam Cole was unmasked as 'The Devil', leading a faction that includes Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

AEW has announced that Samoa Joe will address the audience tonight. Meanwhile, MJF is reportedly taking a hiatus from AEW, potentially due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery.

The lineup for tonight's Dynamite, broadcasting from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, includes:

- International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Dante Martin

- Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

- Christian Cage's 2x TNT Championship 2024 State of the Union

- Singles Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Additionally, fans can anticipate a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe and an explanation from Adam Cole regarding his attack on MJF.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #samoa joe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85501/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π