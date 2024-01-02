AEW Rampage Viewership Declines on 12/29/23, But Key Demographic Rating Increases

AEW Rampage's latest viewership figures have been released. The show attracted 326,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT, airing at 10 pm ET on Friday. This marks a slight viewership decrease from the previous week, which saw 363,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot. The viewership data was provided by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

The episode featured several notable matches, including ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta taking on Matt Sydal. Additionally, fans saw a team-up of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero against the trio of Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti, among other exciting bouts.