Andrade El Idolo Announces AEW Departure, Expresses Gratitude to Tony Khan, Fellow Wrestlers, and Fans

Andrade El Idolo has announced his departure from AEW, expressing gratitude and well-wishes to his colleagues and the company.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media, El Idolo reflected on his time with AEW. He extended his thanks to Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and many others in the organization. He also expressed regret for not having the opportunity to wrestle certain wrestlers like Jon Moxley and Adam Page. His statement read: "I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW. kenny, young bucks, tazz, shiavone, Aubrey, Jerry, Hobbs, hook, Kingston, Ricky, Orange, thunder, jack Perry, Austin, Colten, Sonjay and many more that I can name, also how to forget all the Mexicans (todo el relajo) I enjoyed sharing the ring with STING, PAC, Darby, Garcia, Jay and many more. I would have loved to face MOX, Page, Hobbs, Ricky, Dante, Cage, Dustin. Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!"

El Idolo's AEW journey began in 2021, culminating in his final match against Miro at the recent Worlds End pay-per-view in New York. Tony Khan, in a post-event media scrum, confirmed El Idolo's exit and left the door open for his potential return.

Recent speculations suggest that El Idolo is poised for a WWE comeback. His full statement can be viewed on his social media account.