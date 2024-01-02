Xia Brookside Joins the Fray in TNA Hard To Kill's Knockouts Ultimate X Match

Xia Brookside has been confirmed as the latest competitor in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill. This event, scheduled for January 13th at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, marks the first official return under the TNA banner. Gisele Shaw was the first entrant announced for this high-stakes matchup. Keep up with Wrestling Headlines for more updates on the entrants. The current lineup for the event includes:

- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defending his title against Moose

- Knockouts Champion Trinity facing off against Jordynne Grace

- X-Division Champion Chris Sabin in a triple threat match against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo

- The Knockouts Ultimate X match featuring Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, and others yet to be announced

- PCO taking on Dirty Dango

- TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defending their titles against The Grizzled Young Veterans & The Rascalz

- Rich Swann battling Steve Maclin in the Pre-Show

- Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian teaming up against Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (accompanied by Alisha Edwards) in the Pre-Show

- Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defending his title against Crazzy Steve in the Pre-Show